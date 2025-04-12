Ceeto Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $493.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $532.72 and its 200 day moving average is $532.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.