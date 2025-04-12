Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.15% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $38,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 340,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 175,737 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 143,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 111,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

View Our Latest Report on CATY

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.