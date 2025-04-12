Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.
Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 4.4 %
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
