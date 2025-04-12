Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $170.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.34. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRS. Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

