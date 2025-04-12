CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $103.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax has a 52 week low of $63.23 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,699. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 154,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

