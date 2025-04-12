Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,269 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.41% of Capri worth $35,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,613,000 after purchasing an additional 151,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Capri by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,339,000 after buying an additional 7,129,123 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Capri by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,736,000 after buying an additional 547,578 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 22,554.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,070,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Capri Stock Up 0.2 %

CPRI opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

