Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

VEEV stock opened at $218.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.09.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.