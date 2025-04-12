Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 4,451 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.10% of TopBuild worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild stock opened at $288.86 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.99.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.56.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

