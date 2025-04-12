Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 1,493,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,003,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.56.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

