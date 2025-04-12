Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s Why

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.04 and last traded at C$3.04. 2,721,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,092,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calibre Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

