Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,411 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.22% of Burford Capital worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,727,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 691,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after buying an additional 582,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 63,346 shares during the period. Emeth Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,980,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Burford Capital by 553.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 963,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 815,812 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burford Capital news, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,403.19. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $1,314,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,422.85. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

