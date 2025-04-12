Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$59.17 and last traded at C$59.17. Approximately 22,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.27.

Bureau Veritas Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.82.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

