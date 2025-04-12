Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,350 ($17.67) and last traded at GBX 1,360 ($17.80), with a volume of 43230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415 ($18.52).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of £227.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,457.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,585.52.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 69.60 ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Brooks Macdonald Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Macdonald Group plc will post 155.186722 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Katherine Jones bought 1,224 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,470 ($19.24) per share, with a total value of £17,992.80 ($23,550.79). Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

