Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BRKL opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,937,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 224,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

