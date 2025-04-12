Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 61,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 15,564 shares.The stock last traded at $46.58 and had previously closed at $44.70.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 152.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.21.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Wealth Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 172,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

