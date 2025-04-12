Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) PT at GBX 442

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 442 ($5.79).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 485 ($6.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.41) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.60) on Monday. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 452.40 ($5.92). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 356.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

