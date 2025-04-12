Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT at $213.38

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.00. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.