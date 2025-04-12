Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Target Price at $186.45

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

JKHY opened at $172.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.26.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.2% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 26.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

