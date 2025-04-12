Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Target Price at $53.33

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Harmony Biosciences
Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 93,622 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %
HRMY stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Biosciences
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.