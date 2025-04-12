Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Target Price at $53.33

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Harmony Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $388,864.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,679. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 93,622 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

HRMY stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.