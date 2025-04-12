Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT at $13.98

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,808.01. This represents a 9.45 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ahmed Pasha acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,703 shares in the company, valued at $160,075.44. The trade was a 168.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 757.7% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,052,000 after buying an additional 1,894,301 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,118,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $12,113,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 876,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 747,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 610,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $755.24 million, a P/E ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

