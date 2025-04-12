Brightline Capital Management LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. REV Group makes up 16.5% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of REV Group worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at REV Group

In related news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $146,007.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,436.82. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About REV Group

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.