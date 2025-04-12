Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) & SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Financial Contrast

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and SMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -4.57% -9.46% -4.20% SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -5,893.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brightcove and SMC Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $201.19 million 1.00 -$22.89 million ($0.21) -21.19 SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$1.56 million ($0.01) -0.10

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SMC Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brightcove. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

80.1% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Brightcove shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brightcove and SMC Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 2 0 0 2.00 SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Brightcove presently has a consensus target price of $3.98, suggesting a potential downside of 10.67%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace. It also provides ad monetization; professional; customer success, support, and documentation; online and onsite training; and video.js and developer solutions. The company serves media companies, broadcasters, digital publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce businesses, and technology organizations, as well as government agencies, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

