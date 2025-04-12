Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 1,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

