BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.28. 1,549,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,975,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several analysts recently commented on BRFS shares. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

