BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.09 and last traded at C$19.65, with a volume of 55929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.80.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.54.

About BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying European companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The ETF will invest in or use derivative instruments to seek to hedge foreign currency exposure.

