Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 9.1 %

BPTH stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

