Best Esports Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 11th

PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies that operate within the competitive video gaming industry, encompassing game developers, publishers, event organizers, and streaming platforms. These stocks offer investors exposure to a rapidly growing market that capitalizes on the increasing popularity and monetization of esports competitions and related digital entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.71. The company had a trading volume of 78,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.73 and its 200-day moving average is $213.15. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

SPHR traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 363,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,740. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $964.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

