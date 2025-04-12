Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.24.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $94,964.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180.48. The trade was a 90.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. The trade was a 29.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,132 shares of company stock worth $7,952,685. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $144.97 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.02.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

