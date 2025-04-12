Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 136 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.5 %

BK stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

