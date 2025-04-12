Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 20,108 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after buying an additional 622,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.