Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

