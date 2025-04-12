Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 31,866 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,866 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,729,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 100,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,126,000 after buying an additional 359,288 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

