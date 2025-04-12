Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 142 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

