Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Position Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Berry worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Berry by 78.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 306,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Berry by 113.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Stock Down 0.4 %

BRY stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $167.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

