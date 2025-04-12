Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading Up 22.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) traded up 22.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. 14,022,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 4,751,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTE shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

