Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Up 22.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) were up 22.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 14,022,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 4,731,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.33.

The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

