Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading 5.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 729,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 350,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$86.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.59.
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
