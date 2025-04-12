Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 67,486 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,486 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG opened at $164.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average of $184.42. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $225.63.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. Ferguson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.84%.

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.62.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

