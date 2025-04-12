Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 257,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.36% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 63,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYEM opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.