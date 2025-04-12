Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $21,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,234,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,693,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,242,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

CCEP stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $91.29.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

