Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $24,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,061,000 after purchasing an additional 709,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $97.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

