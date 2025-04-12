Bank of Montreal Can Has $22.42 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of CarMax worth $22,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,061,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after acquiring an additional 282,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,168,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $18,710,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.23 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,771.80. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $1,872,699. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $103.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.