Bank of Montreal Can Has $20.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $20,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 69.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,736,000 after purchasing an additional 61,801 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $131.09 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $161.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day moving average of $142.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

