Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.66 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of AerCap worth $18,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in AerCap by 1,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AerCap from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of AER stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

