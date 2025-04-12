Bank of Montreal Can Buys 11,177 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of FactSet Research Systems worth $25,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS opened at $425.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.02 and a 200 day moving average of $462.46. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

