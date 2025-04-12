B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.27. 2,287,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,852,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTO shares. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.94.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTO
B2Gold Price Performance
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold
In related news, Director Gregory Barnes acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.07 per share, with a total value of C$203,500.00. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$333,009.60. Insiders have sold 415,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,577 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.