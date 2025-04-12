B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.27. 2,287,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,852,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTO shares. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.94.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In related news, Director Gregory Barnes acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.07 per share, with a total value of C$203,500.00. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$333,009.60. Insiders have sold 415,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,577 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

