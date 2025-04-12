Aviva PLC Takes $413,000 Position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Innodata by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innodata by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.
Innodata Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of INOD opened at $37.09 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 2.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata
In other Innodata news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,620. This represents a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,165,655.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,200. This trade represents a 44.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,427 shares of company stock worth $17,790,794. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INOD. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innodata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
