Aviva PLC Takes $413,000 Position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Innodata by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innodata by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INOD opened at $37.09 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innodata news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,620. This represents a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,165,655.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,200. This trade represents a 44.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,427 shares of company stock worth $17,790,794. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INOD. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innodata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INOD

About Innodata

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.