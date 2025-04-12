Aviva PLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 525.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in WD-40 by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $222.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.01 and its 200-day moving average is $250.03. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.03.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 59.97%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

