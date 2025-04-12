Aviva PLC Has $529,000 Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.41. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $116.49.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.