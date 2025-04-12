Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 443,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after buying an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 359.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter.
AVUS opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $102.23.
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
